Lorry Accident Causes Traffic Snarl on Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway

An accident at Abdullapurmet on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway led to traffic disruption on Tuesday after a lorry mounted the central divider due to brake failure.

The stranded vehicle blocked part of the carriageway, resulting in a traffic jam and slow-moving vehicles along the stretch. Police reached the scene promptly and initiated measures to clear the obstruction.

A crane has been deployed to remove the lorry, and efforts are under way to restore normal traffic flow.