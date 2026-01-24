Odisha targets 90 pc irrigation coverage by 2036

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the State government is committed to providing irrigation facilities to more than 90 per cent of the cultivable land as part of its vision to make Odisha a prosperous State by 2036. Addressing a State-level programme on the Pani Panchayat system here, the Chief Minister said proper and effective management of water resources is crucial for achieving agricultural development, economic growth, and the overall progress of the State.

He further announced that over the next five years, an additional 1.5 million hectares of land will be brought under irrigation through major, medium, and minor irrigation projects, lift irrigation systems, mega lift projects, and the construction of check dams.

According to official sources, at present, 40,380 pani panchayats are actively functioning in the State, managing irrigation for 2.412 million hectares of land. Through the Odisha Pani Panchayat Act, 2002 and its subsequent amendments, equal rights and opportunities have been ensured for women, fishermen, and water users.

In his address, the Chief Minister noted that traditional irrigation methods led to wastage of water, whereas the Pani Panchayat system has enabled equitable and efficient distribution of water resources.

He said works on several irrigation and water resource projects are progressing rapidly across the State, including Khairibandhan Barrage in Mayurbhanj, Upper Lanth Irrigation Project in Bolangir, Sandul underground pipeline project in Kalahandi, and Brutanga Irrigation Project in Nayagarh, along with several reservoir and canal projects. “With the vision of making Odisha a prosperous State by 2036, the government is committed to providing irrigation facilities to more than 90 per cent of cultivable land,” said Majhi.

Calling upon farmers to enhance their incomes through crop diversification, vegetable cultivation, and horticulture, the Chief Minister said a Samruddha Odisha cannot be achieved without prosperous farmers.