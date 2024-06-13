‘Are we living in Kashmir’: BJP slams K’taka govt over handling of actor Darshan case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Thursday slammed the state government for handling themurder case involving the Kannada actor Darshan and his associates.

“Since there is no law and order in the state, the government is fearful. That is the reason why they have put ‘Shamiyanas’ in front of the police station. Are we living in Kashmir or is Karnataka a border area? Don’t our state police have the capacity to investigate a simple murder case,” LoP Ashoka said.

Bengaluru Police have covered the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station with a ‘Shamiyana’ allegedly to prevent media coverage and have also imposed prohibitory orders within 200 meters of the police station.

Actor Darshan along with his 16 associates are being accused of murdering one of the actors’s fans namely Renukaswamy, who was apparently unhappy with Darshan’s second marriage.

The LoP said that taking the law into one’s own hands is condemnable. “No one is above the law. This incident is a black mark on the film industry. Renukaswamy could have been warned and sent away. The murdered person did not have any criminal background. Action must be taken against the guilty,” LoP Ashoka said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also said that no one has the right to treat others inhumanely. “Whether a celebrity or a VIP, all are equal before the law. This is a serious case and the initial proactive role of the police should continue throughout the investigation,” he said.

Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, has also condemned the murder of Renukaswamy, saying that he is confident that the guilty will be punished.

“The government stands firmly with the deceased family,” said the Minister.

Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha (ABVM) has also demanded harsh punishment against the culprits.

“The government should not succumb to any influence and not protect the guilty. The government must stand with the common man. If there is any negligence in the investigation, the Mahasabha will initiate a state-wide agitation. The victim's family must be compensated,” ABVM said.