Army sets up 100-bed Covid care centre

Bengaluru: The Indian Army has set up a 100-bed Covid Care Centre at Ulsoor, Bengaluru to help the State government fight the pandemic.

The Indian Army has been at the forefront of establishing this facility in collaboration with civil administration. The State administration has taken up the responsibility of providing medical staff and equipment, while the Army is extending administrative support for maintaining high standards of the facility and ensure best possible patient care. The Covid Care Centre will cater to mild symptomatic and asymptomatic patients referred by BBMP.

The General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, handed over the facility to the State administration in the presence of Housing Minister V. Somanna, parliament member P.C. Mohan, Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. Speaking on the occasion, the General Officer Commanding commended the efforts of the State government in establishing this facility on a war footing.

He assured that the Army will stand by its commitment of keeping citizens safe and, in keeping with this spirit, the facility was established for the needy inhabitants of "Namma Bengaluru". Somanna expressed his gratitude towards the efforts of Indian Army for operationalizing the Covid care centre.