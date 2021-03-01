Army veteran takes up cudgles to protect water bodies in Anekal taluk

Bengaluru : Water bodies and storm water drains (SWD) have always been vulnerable to encroachment and Mangala Ramana Kuntae, a pond falling in Survey Number 14 at Ramasagara village in Anekal taluk is a new entrant to the list.

An Indian Army veteran Captain Santhosh Kumar, in a letter to the tehsildar, explained that a network of ponds in the taluk have been an integral part of water sources for several villages and settlements.

"Water bodies in Ramasagara, Narayanaghata, Singaenagrahara village limits which are part of a network of lakes and ponds in Anekal taluk, Bangalore (urban) district, have been an integral part of water sources for many of the villages and settlements inhabiting thousands of acres around.

Traditionally, these water bodies have been playing an important role in supplying water for drinking and other domestic needs as well as agriculture purposes, recharging groundwater besides being home to many animals, birds, aquatic species," the letter reads.

He apprised the official that the commercial ventures and other activities in and around the water bodies have been posing a serious challenge in maintaining the sanctity of the lakes, ponds and its drainage areas as their encroachment and contamination continue unabated.

Kumar has requested the tehsildar to survey the area and clear off encroachments. He wants demarcation of lakes, ponds and SWD network connecting Muthanallur lake and other water bodies in the surrounding village limits.

Kumar has been fighting sand and water mafia in the region in a bid to restore the ancient water bodies to their former glory. Recently, a 3,500 square feet pond was restored by him.

Though a politician is suspected to be behind the onslaught on water bodies, he is hopeful of clearing the area off encroachment.