As Namma Metro ticket price hike looks certain, BMRCL seeks public opinion

Bengaluru: After Namma Metro started operations in 2011, there is a strong possibility of revising the fare for the second time.

In this regard, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued a public notice on Wednesday, asking citizens to give suggestions to the ‘Metro Rail Fare Fixing Committee’ by October 21.

Citizens can email their suggestions to [email protected] or write to the Chairman of ‘Metro Rail Fare Fixing Committee’ at 3rd Floor, ‘C’ Block, BMTC Complex, KH Road, Shantinagar, Bangalore-560027, BMRCL said.

It is the first Fare Fixing Committee of BMRCL constituted by the Central Government under Sections 33 and 34 of the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. After the launch of Namma Metro in Bengaluru, there has been a one-time fare revision. In 2017, the ticket price was increased by 10-15 percent.Currently, Namma Metro ticket minimum fare is Rs 10 and a maximum of Rs 60. The maximum fare applies to long journeys on both the purple and green lines. Distance between Whitefield-Challaghatta is 43.49 km and distance between Silk Institute-Nagasandra is 30.32 km but their fare is same (Rs 60).

Passengers using smartcards and QR code tickets will get 5 percent discount. BMRCL’s revenue is expected to be Rs 422.61 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 573.91 crore in 2023-24.

‘Our costs are increasing as we expand routes. Besides, we have to pay back our debt’ said an official and hence rate revision is necessary.

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations on the fare hike in the next few months.