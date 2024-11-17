Athletes join forces to champion grassroots development at exclusive Sports For All conclave

Bengaluru: Sports for All (SFA), a trailblazer in organising, professionalising, and monetising participative and youth sports, is hosting an exclusive panel discussion titled “From the Ground Up: The Importance of Grassroots Sports and Its Role in Driving Excellence,” where the transformative power of grassroots sports in nurturing athletic excellence will be discussed on the sidelines of the ongoing SFA Championships at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sporting Excellence (PDCSE), Bengaluru on Monday, starting from 12 PM.

The panel boasts an impressive lineup, including Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj, whose journey from local competitions to global acclaim inspires countless aspiring athletes. Paralympian Manisha Ramadass, celebrated for her resilience and multiple podium finishes at international events, will share her perspective on overcoming barriers and achieving excellence. Rising star Tilottama Sen, a champion shooter with a host of international victories, joins the discussion alongside her father, Sujit Sen, an Olympian with a unique viewpoint as both an elite athlete, a mentor and a parent.

Adding unique perspectives to the discourse are Vishal Jaison, Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures and a leader in sports marketing and athlete management, and Nikhil Kaushik, Partner at Ecosystem Ventures, known for nurturing startups in India. Former Olympian Hakim Habibulla, presently a driving force in sports consulting and talent development, will also contribute his expertise. Moderating the panel is Rohan Vyavaharkar, Global Head of Partnerships and Strategic Communications at SFA. Commenting on the panel discussion and the significance of grassroots sports, Vyavaharkar said: “This panel brings together a diverse group of accomplished athletes, industry leaders, and advocates for sports development to highlight the critical importance of grassroots initiatives. At SFA, we believe that grassroots sports are not just the foundation of athletic excellence, but they are also the cornerstone of a sustainable and inclusive sports ecosystem. By nurturing talent at the community level, we create a pipeline for future champions while fostering a culture of inclusivity, discipline, and shared purpose. This discussion is a testament to SFA’s commitment to ensuring that investment in grassroots sports remains a national priority, shaping the future of Indian athletics from the ground up.”

The discussion will delve into the profound impact of grassroots sports as a foundation for athletic success, exploring themes of community building, talent identification, and the need for sustained investment in youth sports. Grassroots programs are vital for fostering a sense of belonging, promoting inclusivity, and laying the groundwork for a healthy, active nation. They serve as a pipeline for future champions while instilling values such as discipline and perseverance in them. The ongoing Bengaluru leg of the SFA Championships has attracted over 18,000 athletes from 458 schools, competing in 22 sports. The championships continue until November 22, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase

their talent.