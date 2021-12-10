Auditors should examine GST from time to time: Shetty

  • Menu
Highlights

The Bangalore branch of the South India Regional Council Chartered Accountants of India hosted a two-day National Convention on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Friday at the FKCCI auditorium on Kempegowda road

Bengaluru: The Bangalore branch of the South India Regional Council Chartered Accountants of India hosted a two-day National Convention on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Friday at the FKCCI auditorium on Kempegowda road. The convention covered the latest amendments and practical issues related to GST.

Former President of Indian Accounting Auditor's Association (ICAI) K Raghu said, "The central government introduced a tax system on July 1, 2017. Earlier different tax regimes were in place. The auditors should now come together and suggest further changes," he said.

The Chairman of the Southern Indian Regional Council of Chartered Accountant of India, Bhojaraj T Shetty said several changes are made to GST every year and these conferences are useful for auditors to know about these changes made from time to time.

In the wake of the Covid guidelines, the number of physically present participants in the conference was less, but there many auditors participating online.

Nihar N Jambusaria, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India sent his message on line. Former President K Raghu was present at the conference. Eight technical symposia on GST were held at the conference.

