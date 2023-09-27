Ayodhya Temple Construction Efforts Expand to Include Flower Beds with Unique Nagalinga Flowers

Mangaluru: The construction of the Ayodhya temple is proceeding at a brisk pace, with notable developments surrounding the beautification of the temple premises. The Ram Mandir Nirman Trust has now embarked on the task of creating stunning flower beds around the temple, bringing in an exotic addition - Nagalinga flower (Cannonball) plants from Mangalore.

In a heartwarming display of devotion and botanical enthusiasm, Vinesh Pujari, a passionate plant lover hailing from Niddodi, Mangalore, has played a pivotal role in this endeavour. For years, Vinesh has cultivated a diverse range of plants and generously shared them with fellow enthusiasts. His green thumb has graced the grounds of numerous temples in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts with a variety of saplings.

Vinesh's hobby involves collecting seeds from various corners of the world and nurturing them into flourishing plants. Known as "Cannonball" in English, the flowers of these trees strikingly resemble the revered Nagalinga flower. As a result, it's fondly referred to as the Nagalinga flower within the local community. Vinesh has generously distributed more than 5000 Nagalinga flower plants thus far. Driven by his aspiration to see these flowers flourish in Ayodhya, he reached out to the management board of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir via the internet.

Recognizing Vinesh's genuine dedication and concern, the temple management eagerly accepted his offer to send them these unique plants. On September 5, Vinesh dispatched five Nagalingapushpada plants via courier, and they have now safely reached their destination. In appreciation of his contribution, the Ram Mandir management extended their gratitude and assured Vinesh that these plants would be meticulously planted behind the grand Ram Mandir.

Expressing his delight, Vinesh shared, "I have nurtured countless Nagalinga flower plants and distributed them freely across various districts in the state. My ultimate goal was to witness the same vibrant plant thriving in Ayodhya. When I approached the authorities with this intention, I received a warm and encouraging response. As per their request, I sent five plants via courier to contribute to this noble cause."

The Nagalinga flower holds a special place in Hindu symbolism, with Lord Shiva having a profound connection to it. Alongside Bilvapatra, the Nagalingapushpa is particularly cherished. Botanically known as Couroupita guianensis, this plant belongs to the Lecythidaceae family. In Kannada and Tamil, it is referred to as the Nagalinga flower due to its striking resemblance to a cobra. Additionally, in Telugu, it goes by the name Mallikarjuna Pushpa.

The inclusion of these unique and spiritually significant plants in the temple's landscape adds an extra layer of beauty and meaning to the ongoing construction of the Ayodhya temple. (eom)