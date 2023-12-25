Live
Just In
Bajrang activists attack cops at Shobha Yatra
Bajrang Dal workers allegedly attacked police during a shobha yatra in Aldur town of Chikkamagaluru district on Saturday. Seven workers were booked in connection with the incident
Chikkamagaluru: Bajrang Dal workers allegedly attacked police during a shobha yatra in Aldur town of Chikkamagaluru district on Saturday. Seven workers were booked in connection with the incident. They were participating in shobha yatra in the town when they stopped in front of a mosque and lit firecrackers. Police had instructed them not to light firecrackers in front of the mosque, but the workers ignored the instructions. When police tried to stop them, the workers allegedly attacked them. Some police officers were injured in the attack.
Following the incident, a case has been registered against seven workers, under charges of obstructing police from carrying out their duties. The injured police officers have been admitted to a hospital and have been discharged after treatment.