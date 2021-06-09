Bangalore: NCB Arrested Two people For Reportedly Being Involved In A drug Racket

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) of Bangalore Zonal Unit confirmed the arrest of two people suspected of being involved in a narcotics racket on Monday. They were arrested while attempting to courier charas (hashish) to Qatar.



Both the accused have been named as R Khan and his associate S Hussain. 2.6 kg of hashish was seized from them during their arrest, which was hidden in 195 small bag pouches intended to be couriered to Doha, Qatar. Officers engaged in the operation claimed both people were arrested under the NDPS Act of 1985. Previously, the NCB unit intercepted a package bound for Doha, resulting in the recovery and confiscation of 1.2 kg of hashish. The recovered drug was hidden in 13 backpacks that were thrown in with a shipment of 70 bags. The accused were arrested during a fast follow-up action based on intelligence and additional field surveillance.

#Bengaluru: NCB busts drug racket to seize a total of 3.8 kg charas (hashish) worth ₹25 lakh, 'destined to Qatar.' Two people arrested from #Kasaragod-based syndicate, sleuths confirm. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/bUSMJBXpX6 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 7, 2021

According to the investigating team, the conspiracy was situated in Kasaragod, Kerala, and the accused, along with others, were involved in hashish trafficking from India to Qatar.



NCB sleuths stated that the discovery follows the confiscation of a significant amount of hashish by NCB from the city in 2019 and 2020, which resulted in the arrest of key individuals (engaged in the racket), including the kingpin.

The latest seizure is also inferred to be a continuation of the earlier seizures including hashish oil, methamphetamine, and ganja, as the syndicate is believed to have been undercover for over a year and a half owing to restrictions in-flight movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.