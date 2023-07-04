Bangalore student to take part in 55th Children’s Olympics in South Korea

Bengaluru: Advay Poduval studying in Grade VIII at The Cambridge International School has been selected to represent India in the 55th International Children’s Games (ICG) , also known as the Children’s Olympics, organised by International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be held at Daegu, South Korea between 5th and 10th July 2023.

ICG is a multisport competition exclusively for children aged 12 to 15, hosted annually in different countries, with participation of children from all over the globe. The Indian participation for this year has been spearheaded by The Bangalore Schools Sports Foundation (BSSF) which also marks BSSF’s 13th consecutive year representing India at the ICG. This year’s contingent includes 13 players from the field of athletics (track and field) and basketball. Advay will be participating in Basketball event. Since 2009, the efforts made by BSSF have seen many children from Bangalore showcasing their talent in sports by participating in the ICG. Thanuja who will be Head of delegation, leading this year’s contingent for ICG Daegu, South Korea, is one of the PGT Physical Education Instructors from TCIS. It is not surprising that the school has produced many national champions and some of the finest international players cutting across various sports like fencing, cricket, skating, basketball, football, etc. With Advay’s selection, TCIS has once again proved their actions speak louder than words. Commenting on the tour Roshni Vijayan, Principal of TCIS, Harlur stated that the year 2023 has been exceptional for TCIS in terms of student excellence in a multitude of fields.