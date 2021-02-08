Bangaluru airport receives ACI’s first-ever ‘Voice of the Customer’ recognition

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited's (BIAL) earned global recognition from the Airports Council International World's 'Voice of the Customer' initiative.The 'Voice of the Customer' recognises airports that continued to prioritise their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"BLR Airport has made significant efforts in gathering passenger feedback through ACI's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme and this helped better understand the customers and demonstrate BIAL's commitment towards delivering a superior customer experience under trying circumstances," said Mr. Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World.

During the pandemic, BIAL ensured that stringent measures were in place at every passenger touch point to ensure that air travel was made as safe as possible during the pandemic. Under the #WeAreHereForYou umbrella, various campaigns were launched to spread the message and rebuild passenger confidence in air travel following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

"We, at BIAL, are honoured to receive this prestigious global recognition. This recognition is a testimony to the tremendous efforts the team made to understand the needs and concerns of passengers. Our campaigns, built around customer concerns, aimed at showcasing the 'new' Airport experience and the measures taken to reassure them of a safe airport experience," said Mr. Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

The 'Voice of Pax' survey was conducted in phases to understand passenger perception towards safety of air travel amid pandemic. Based on the data received, a series of campaigns were launched to drive awareness of the new contactless journey, maintaining personal hygiene, the efforts of the frontline team, initiatives to make BLR Airport safe during the pandemic, support government campaigns and apprise passengers about travel guidelines issued by both State and Central governments.

An FAQ series was launched to address potential travel-related COVID-19 queries of passengers. The FAQs were extended on social media platforms to share real-time information and updates on the evolving situation on travel and quarantine advisories issued by GoI, screening procedures and airport operations, among others.

In addition, campaigns were initiated on social media to drive engagement among followers and passengers with posts focused on five communication buckets: Airport operations readiness to resume post lockdown, BLR Memories, Topical Posts, Virtual Travel and Business Updates.

"With real-time, updated information about the need of the hour, the Engagement Centre team at BLR Airport was available 24x7 to respond to queries on phone, email, social media, and WhatsApp. The Information Desk at the Terminal went virtual, thereby enabling travelers to have real-time conversations with Airport staff, over touch-free video. QR codes were placed inside Airport Taxis and at the Terminal, which helped passengers scan and read departure and arrival guidelines on their mobile devices," the BIAL claimed.