Basavaraj Bommai announces two awards in the name of Shantaveri Gopala Gowda

Bengaluru: The State government has decided to have a year- long celebration of Shantaveri Gopala Gowda's birth centenary and it has also decided to present 'The Best Farmer' and 'Best Legislator' awards annually in his name, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced.

The Chief Minister in his address after launching the year-long Birth Centenary Celebrations of Shantaveri Gopala Gowda organised by Shantaveri Gopala Gowda Samajwadi Pratishtana and Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee said, that books on Goplala Gowda would be published and distributed to all the libraries in the state. A book presenting in full detail the land reforms movements held in Shivamogga would be brought out by the government as part of the Centenary celebrations, Bommai said.

Recalling that Shantaveri Gopala Gowda was a contemporary of his father, Bommai said, Gopala Gowda lived and fought for the deprived classes. He lived an ideal life inspiring others. "Nowadays we look at politicians on the measure of their properties. But Gopala Gowda's property is his thinking and ideals for public cause. Shantaveri Gopala Gowda will live with us as long as his ideals are relevant," Bommai said. As Swamy Vivekananda has said, "there is no death for achievers. They live on even after their death," Gopala Gowda lives on forever through his ideals and inspiration, Bommai said.

Bommai recalled the movements led by Gopala Gowda to get ownership of land for the poor tillers, igniting a revolution in land reforms in Karnataka. Gopala Gowda has left his footprints not only in state politics, but also in the life of our farmers. He was one of the great orators and it is well documented in the records of the State Legislature. "I will soon visit Thirthahalli, the inspiring birthplace of Kuvempu, Kadidal Manjappa, Shantaveri Gopala Gowda to get the inspiration," Bommai said.