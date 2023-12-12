Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project: CM instructs to complete work by September 2024

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to complete the Basaveshwara (Kempavada) lift irrigation project of Kagavada taluk by the end of September 2024.

He gave this direction while reviewing the progress of the Basaveshwar lift Irrigation Project of Kagavada Taluk in his office at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi on Tuesday.

Officials informed that the project was launched in 2017. Currently 85 percent of the work has been completed and Rs 1067 crore has been spent.

Two pumps will be installed by February 2024 and three more by June 2024. The Chief Minister instructed to complete the entire project by the end of September.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kagwad MLA Bharamagowda (Raju) Kage, Water Resources Department ACS Rakesh Singh, ACS to Chief Minister and Finance Department L K Ateeq and Secretary to CM Dr. K V Trilokachandra Jain were present.