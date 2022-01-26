BBMP chief Guarav Gupta tests Covid positive

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta was conspicuous by his absence at the Republic Day celebrations at the headquarters of the civic body and Manek Shah Parade Ground here on Wednesday as he tested Covid positive.

'I have mild symptoms of Covid. I am staying at home in isolation, as per doctors' suggestion. Those who have recently come in contact with me should be cautious and should get Covid test if necessary," he said.

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh officiated the Republic Day celebrations at the BMMP Central Office in place of Gupta. Special Commissioner Tulsi Maddineni, Manoj Jain, KA Dayanand, Dr. Triloka Chandra and other officials were present.