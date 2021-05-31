BBMP discusses status of vaccination drive for 18-44 age group

Bengaluru: The status of vaccination drive for the front line workers in the age group of 18-44 in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits was discussed in a virtual meeting by Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of BBMP. The special commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan, zonal commissioner Randeep D, joint commissioners and nodal officers were present.



The BBMP commissioner asked the officers to ensure that the vaccination for age group between 18-44 front line workers should be taken up swiftly and completed as soon as possible.

The commissioner said that, the GoK has identified 22 categories of front line workers in the age group of 18-44 to be vaccinated. The zonal and ward level places should be identified and these beneficiaries should be informed to get the vaccination as soon as possible.

In the city's PHCs, above 45 years age group people are being vaccinated in different camps. In the camps where 18-44 years front line workers are getting vaccinated, above 45 year's citizens should not be vaccinated. A separate camps for both should be allocated. The commissioner also instructed the officials that there should be no glitches in the system to administer the vaccines for these front line workers.