BBMP gets six vaccination vans from donors, to intensify drive in four zones

Bengaluru: Vaccination vans provided by donors under their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) were flagged off by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta here in BBMP premises on Wednesday. The 6 vans have been donated for the purpose of intensifying vaccination against Covid-19 in the city.

As part of CSR initiatives, 3M India, GE, Vaccine On Wheels and United Way Bengaluru have come together to vaccinate marginalized population within the 4 zones of BBMP (Dasarahalli, East, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli).

As per this program, six vaccination vans are deployed in the four zones. A detailed program implementation strategy has been worked out with the Health Officers and the Medical Officers in charge of the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) of the zones.

Each vaccination van will have a vaccinator and a data entry operator. Vaccination will be held door-to-door as per the guidance of UPHC's Medical Officer. Through these vans, it is estimated to vaccinate about 50,000 unvaccinated persons till March 2022.

A total of 1,48,80,522 doses of vaccine have been administered in the city so far of whom 83,03,237 have received first dose and 65,77,285 both first and second doses. Vaccination is being done in all the Urban Primary Health Centres (PHCs) of BBMP limits and at Mega Vaccination Centres set up in Yelahanka's Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan and Malleshwaram's Youngsters Kabaddi ground. Walk in and drive through vaccination also been arranged.

Other than this, vaccination is being ensured through door to door visit in respective ward's block and lane levels after identifying unvaccinated persons. Along with this, several NGOs, with an intention of ensuring full vaccination in the city, have joined hands with BBMP by providing vehicles and Necessary staff too. During the flagging off of vaccination vans, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr. Trilok Chandra, Chief Health Officer Dr. Balasundar and other officials were present.