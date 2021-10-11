BBMP invites applications to claim Covid relief

Bengaluru: To avail of the compensation being paid by the State government for families affected by Covid-19, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has invited people to submit applications.

Under the Sandhya Suraksha Yojana, the families of Covid-19 the victim under the Below Poverty Line are eligible to receive 1 lakh as compensation and can claim additional relief of Rs 50,000 from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). The bereaving families can get a total of Rs. 1,50,000 as Covid-19 relief fund. For those above the poverty line, they can also claim a total of Rs 50,000 relief under the SDRF and will be provided to the legal heir through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT).

The Health department of BBMP issued a circular seeking applications for such compensations to be filed in the revenue officer's office from in all the 198 wards. The applications must be filed along with a list of documents to be considered eligible.

All applications must be filed with a Covid-19 positive report, patient's BU number, death certificate or death Summary from the hospital (Form-4/4a), identification document of the deceased, BPL card of the deceased (For State relief), applicant's Aadhar card, bank Passbook copy, applicant's BPL card (for State relief), applicant's Bank/Post Office Book, and self-declaration Form (Form-2). If the application is not filed by the wife/husband of the deceased, they need to secure a NOC.