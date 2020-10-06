BBMP staff union to hold black-band protest today

Bengaluru: The gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage across the country. In a statement, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Pourakrmika Sangha has said that it stands firmly with the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in their fight for justice. As a mark of protest against the Uttar Pradesh police, administration and the government, the Sangha have declared a black-band protest on October 6.

In a list of demands the Sangha has stated that all the perpetrators of the Dalit atrocity along with the government officials should be punished. "The District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police and other police officials must be immediately suspended.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath must resign. The harassment of the family members and the Dalit community in Hathras village must immediately be stopped," one of the demands.

"The delay in registering the police complaint and ensuring proper medical treatment and the subsequent cremation of the victim in the dead of the night without the family members even as they pleaded that they be allowed to see her and take her home is an atrocity in itself and reeks of the casteist and classist mindset of the administration, police and the UP government. Now the family members are being threatned and the entire village has been barricaded and literally the Dalit community is under siege in their own village while the Thakurs of the village and their organisations roam around demanding release of their community members arrested for this gruesomecrime," the Pourakarmika sangh said.

The Sangh said that the victim belonged to the Valmiki communityblike the Madigas in Karnataka who are compelled to perform the caste-ordained occupation of sanitation work.

"Dalit Powrakarmikas have had to struggle for basic rights in Karnataka starting from minimum wages to demanding regularisation. Yet even today they do have no access to drinking water, toilets or urinals. Added to this is the physical sexual and verbal abuse that they suffer at the hands of the contractors and their henchmen, as well as the supervisory officials of the urban local bodies. Over and above this, they also face casteist and classist prejudices and biases from the very people whose health they protect. Not being given water in households, told to stand far away since they smell of garbage, being spoken to rudely, among other forms of caste atrocities perpetrated against the Dalit Powrakarmikas," the statement read.