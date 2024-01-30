BBMP struggling to reach property tax target of Rs 4,000 crore

Bengaluru: The tax collection tension has started for the civic officials of BBMP, the power centre of the state capital. As per the orders of DCM DK Shivakumar, the Corporation is collecting the property tax arrears at a fast pace.

Currently, the Corporation has collected Rs 3,273 crore tax, now it is preparing to reach the target of Rs 4,000 crores.

While the debate is going on whether the government is facing financial difficulties after implementing a series of guarantees, now the government is calculating from which source the revenue will be collected. The government, like the Bengaluru revenue treasury or BBMP, is all set to fill the coffers of the government through the collection of corporation tax.

As per the instructions of the government, the Corporation is struggling to reach the target.

The Corporation officials took up the challenge and has issued a notice to 15-20,000 defaulters who have already arrears of property tax and warned them to pay tax.

The DCM, who had promised to give tax concessions to the poor and middle class people, was complaining that the public was facing problems due to the collection of taxes, but he is not talking about it.

There have also been rumours that the government has used a tax weapon to secure money for its guarantees on the corporation that has arrears of tax.