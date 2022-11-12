BBMP submits fresh proposal for third phase of white topping    

Bengaluru: A total of 39 roads measuring 114.46 kilometres in length would be white-topped, with a projected cost of Rs. 1,449 crore. The first and second phases of the white-topping project are almost finished, so the BBMP has now submitted a new proposal (third phase), requesting grants and approval from the government. The 39 roadways include a 19-km Outer Ring Road in KR Puram that runs between Central Silk Board and Lowry Junction. The BBMP has white-topped over 125 km of roads thus far.

The second phase was planned at Rs 704 whereas the first phase was estimated to cost Rs 972 crore (Rs 972 crore) (49 km). According to the BBMP's new plan, there will be two significantly larger underground ducts for cables and electricity lines beneath the pavements. Only two lanes on either side of a six-lane road will be white-topped. The remaining area will be covered with asphalt or cobblestones. The white-topping would only be used on the one and a half lanes of a four-lane road.

Tushar Girinath, the Chief Commissioner of the BBMP, stated that changes are being made to the design to accelerate the project's completion. The estimated cost of this alteration is Rs 14.50 crore for a four-lane stretch and Rs 15.50 crore for a kilometre of a six-lane stretch. Dismantling, cross-duct work, drain work, power lines, footpaths, white-topping, road furnishings, street lights, etc. are all included in the work.

Road list

Hennur main road (6.6-km),

Kempegowda road (1.7-km),

Kammanahalli main road (2.5-km),

Nethaji road (1.5-km),

Dr BR Ambedkar road, ORR (5-km),

Indiranagar double road (2.5-km),

Indiranagar 12th main (1.2-km),

Kaggadasapura main road (2.6-km),

Inner ring road, Yeswanthpur (1.3-km),

Main Goraguntepalya (0.68-km),

Raja Industrial road (0.48-km),

MEI road from ORR to Tumkur road (1.75-km),

Kanteerava Studio main road (2-km),

Inner ring road from ORR to Tumkur road (3.20-km),

Ullal main road (1.80-km),

9th cross road, JP Nagar (3-km),

9th main road from Marenahalli road (2.50-km),

18th main road from 32nd main road,

East End road,

Balance portion of East End main road (1-km),

28th main road from 45th cross to ORR (2-km),

1st main road from 45th cross to JSS Circle (1.40-km),

New Thippasandra main road (1.90-km),

Jeevanbhima Nagar main road (1.80-km),

Kogilu road from Tippu circle (3.70-km),

Kannur main road (2.10-km),

Bagalur main road upto Thanisandra road (2-km),

MCEHS road, Jakkur (4-km),

ORR from Central Silk Board to KR Puram (19-km),

Junction improvements,

Ulsoor lake road (2-km),

Banaswadi - Ramamurthy Nagar road (2.90-km),

Horamavu Agara Road - Kalkere road (2.90-km),

Horamavu main road (5-km),

Avalahalli main road (2-km),

Ejipura main road (2.70-km),

Marenahalli main road (5.50-km),

Wheelers road (3-km),

MM Road (1.50-km), and Yelahanka Jakkur main road (2.95-km).