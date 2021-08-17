BBMP to conduct door-to-door survey

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday announced that conduct a door-to- door survey with set team of medical professionals and provide medical advice to citizens. The BBMP has dubbed the initiative 'Palike Vaidyaru Nimma Mane Bagilige' (palike doctors at your doorstep).



According to the report, during the survey, teams will be deployed with consisting of a doctor and a paramedical staff to collect information on COVID-19 symptoms, comorbidities and give medical advice. In case the team finds any person with COVID-19 symptoms, they will provide them with a home isolation kit.

It is also claimed that information such as number of people in a family, their ages, COVID-19 histories and vaccination status. All the data collected will directly be uploaded to the BBMP software.

In a statement released by BBMP, "The doctors in every team will wear a white apron printed – Palike vaidyaru nimma mane Bagilige, nimma arogyave namma dhyeya (Palike doctors at your doorstep, your health is our priority)." Currently, the first phase of the survey is being carried out which will include the following wards of the city.

East zone

In the East zone, the survey will be conducted in CV Raman Nagar, New Tippa Sandra, Sanjay Nagar, V Nagenahalli, Kaval Bairasandra, Pulakeshinagar, Banasavadi, Nagavara, Neelasandra, Shantinagar Vasanta Nagar and Ulsoor wards

South zone



The survey in South zone will include Koramangala, BTM Layout, Hanumantha Nagar, Srinagara, Jayanagar, Visvesvarapuram, Shakambari Narar, Gurappanapalya, Kumara Swamy Layout, Ganesh Mandira, Hampi Nagar and Attiguppe.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Rajarajeshwari Nagar survey will include Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kottegepalya, Doddabidarakallu and Herohalli wards.

Yelahanka zone

The Yelahanka zone survey will include Kuvempunagar, Thanisandra, Kempegowda Ward and Yelahanka New Town wards.

West zone

In the west zone the survey will include Chamraja Pet, Azadnagar, Dattatreya Temple Ward, Okalipuram, Marappana Palya, Shakthiganapathi Nagar, Raj Mahal Guttahalli, Mattikere, Basaveshwara Nagar and Kamakshipalya wards

Bommanahalli zone

Bommanahalli Zone survey will include Begur, Uttarahalli, HSR Layout and Arakere wards Dasarahalli zone Survey at Dasarahalli zone will include Shettihalli and Bagalakunte wards.

Mahadevapura zone

In Mahadevapura Zone, the survey will include Basavanapura, A Narayanapura Hagadur and Marathahalli wards.