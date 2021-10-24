BBMP violates HC stay order, razes greenery in lake buffer zone

Bengaluru: The High Court issued an interim stay order on the proposed construction of a new road within the buffer zone of Pattandur Agrahara lake. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had continued to build the road, despite a court order to the civic body to suspend all activities until consent from all parties was received. Residents say that BBMP has wilfully violated the court's directives and even ignored the stay order.

For residents who have been fighting against private encroachments on the lake for many years now, it came as a shock that a road was going to be built by the Palike within the buffer zone. Previous attempts at building the road were dismantled with the court stating non-commencement of construction until consent is acquired by all affected parties. So, when BBMP began to resume construction work, one of the affected parties, St Joseph's Convent approached the court to request a stay order citing violations of court directives. The High Court issued a stay order immediately and posted the hearing for October 27. According to Whitefield RWA, a copy of the order was also sent to all the authorities concerned. While fling for the stay order, the legal counsel of the petitioner informed that BBMP had acceptance of transferable development rights (TDR) was imposed by issuing an order on September 2021.

"Despite being aware of the order, BBMP sent a heavy-duty JCB machine on Thursday night. In the morning, construction was resumed and they had already managed to destroy up to 20 metres of greenery within the lake buffer limit" said Sandeep Anirudhan, founder of Namma Whitefield. Residents raised objections to the construction and threatened to report the matter, forcing them to abandon work. He added that there is a huge communication gap between contractors and authorities that needs to be resolved. "It is quite scary that BBMP does not comply with court orders. I feel that BBMP does not take High Court seriously" he added. He also added that there is a distaste for our judges to punish civil servants. "In the last 2 years, at least 145 buildings have come up violating the lake buffer zone but no one is taking any action," he said.

The residents are planning to issue a request to BDA to remove the road project completely from the master plan in the coming weeks.