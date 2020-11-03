BBMP withdraws order on mask must for solo drivers

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has earlier ordered that a person driving alone in a four-wheeler with the window glass closed should also wear a mask. However, after questions being raised over such move the matter went to the Technical Advisory Committee of the State government and, on Monday, it was decided that it was not mandatory for solo drivers to wear a mask. However, motorists even without pillion riders have to wear a mask.

"Covid is a viral infection that is predominantly transmitted through respiratory droplets while coughing, sneezing and speaking.

Facemask when worn by a healthy person is known to protect self and when worn by an infected person will prevent further spread of the infection," the circular issued last month by BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said.