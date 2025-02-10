BBMP’s stumbling block: Struggle to get e-Khata

Bengaluru: As all the property khatas under BBMP jurisdiction have not been fully digitised, property owners are struggling to get their final e-Khata. Strangely, citizens have had to approach the court for e-Khata. BBMP had started distributing final e-Khata last October without full preparation. Even after four or five months, it has not been possible to issue final e-Khata as expected. Property owners have been forced to visit BBMP revenue officials’ offices.

More than 21 lakh properties have been officially registered in the city. Apart from this, there are five to six lakh properties. However, the rate of receiving final e-Khata is less than 10 percent. BBMP officials alone say that all the property khatas have been digitised. People are not taking the initiative to get final e-Khata. However, there are complaints that the BBMP is actually moving ahead with the implementation without being prepared for the distribution of e-khata.

In the last one and a half years, almost all the documents of 20 lakh properties in the city have been scanned and digitised. BBMP officials are saying that the respective property owners can download the draft e-khata online and check it. However, in reality, the khatas of many properties have not been scanned. The data has not been digitized. Therefore, the draft e-khata is not being downloaded by the property owners. In case of non-availability of the draft e-khata, applications are being received online to find the property. A time of 10 days is given for this. However, the BBMP is failing to issue the draft e-khata within the stipulated period. So far, only 10.34 lakh property owners in the city have received the draft e-khata of their property.

Those who need to sell their property quickly or move abroad have not received their e-khata within the stipulated time and have to go to court to get an order to get an e-khata. Property owners who go to court to get an order to get an e-khata for their BDA property under the jurisdiction of J.P. Nagar Sub-Divisional Revenue Office are struggling to get an e-khata. If they apply for a final e-khata after getting a court order, the application is cancelled without any notice. Even after applying four times, they are wandering without getting a final e-khata. There are many such cases.

How many khata has the BBMP scanned so far? The revenue officials have no information about how much data has been digitized since then. When those who have not received the draft e-khata complain, they are saying that the book containing your khata has not been scanned and digitised. Now, they are getting a proposal from the Zonal and Revenue Sub-Divisions and are giving approval for scanning and digitisation.

Statistics on e-Khata (till Feb 1)

Number of visits to the website for e-Khata- 1.45 crore

Number of draft e-Khata downloads- 10.34 lakh

Number of applications for final e-Khata- 1.46 lakh

Number of final e-Khata downloads- 1.42 lakh

Zone-wise e-Khata distribution details

Bommanahalli 24,502, Dasarahalli 8,177, East 14,224, Mahadevapura 18,375, RR Nagar 22,245, South 18,749, West 14,143, Yelahanka 21,589.