BBP Secures CSR Funds for Wildlife Shelters

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has received a generous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution from Mitsubishi Electric, which has sponsored habitat shelters worth ₹9 lakh for giraffes, zebras, and tigers at the park. The initiative was facilitated by the Vibhinna India Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to environmental and wildlife conservation.

The newly constructed shelters were inaugurated on March 11, 2025, in the presence of key representatives from Mitsubishi Electric and Vibhinna India Foundation. Among those present were Mr Yoshitaka Asaba, Managing Director; Mr Jun Takahashi, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. Kalathur Suresh, Deputy Managing Director; and Mr. Ediga Sravan Kumar Goud, Deputy Manager, Legal and Compliance from Mitsubishi Electric. Mr David Kumar, Director of Vibhinna Foundation, and A V Surya Sen, Executive Director of BBP, also attended the event.

These shelters aim to enhance the well-being of the animals by providing them with a safe and comfortable environment. BBP officials expressed their gratitude to Mitsubishi Electric and Vibhinna India Foundation for their crucial support in improving the living conditions of captive wildlife.

“Mitsubishi Electric’s contribution, in collaboration with Vibhinna India Foundation, marks a significant step towards ex-situ conservation efforts. These shelters will ensure better habitat conditions for the animals, reinforcing our commitment to wildlife welfare,” said A V Surya Sen, Executive Director of BBP.

Corporate participation in conservation initiatives has been gaining momentum, and projects like this highlight the role of private sector involvement in supporting biodiversity and animal welfare. Conservationists hope that such partnerships will inspire further collaborations to enhance wildlife care and protection.



