BDA takes over property worth 300 cr in anti-encroachment drive 

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has taken into its possession land properties worth over Rs 300 crore in two layouts in the last three days from encroachers.

On Tuesday morning, 50 officials of BDA armed with five JCB earthmovers brought down five temporary sheds and a garage on a two-acre 20 gunta land near the Prasanna Theater at Rajajinagar 6th Stage. BDA had earlier issued notice has been issued many times but not cleared. The authority had slapped notices on the encroachers to clear up but they fell on deaf ears.

The operation demolition was headed by BDA police chief Bhaskar and Ravikumar. The encroachment drive was done under the guidance of BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath and Commissioner Rajesh Gowda. The estimated value of this land is Rs 175 crore.

In another similar drive, one acre nine gunta land was take over at the BDA's Survey No. 329/3 at Kempapura Agrahara of Vijayanagar Attiguppe where a petrol bunk came up.

A petition was filed in the High Court by the occupant challenging the BDA move. The Authority appealed against the contention. The officials took back the land after the trial court ruled in favour of the BDA. The estimated value of this land is Rs 125 crore.

Responding to the encroachment drive, BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath said, "Our officers and staff have worked diligently to locate and seize our assets worth hundreds of crores. BDA property is the property of the public. It is our duty to save this property and give it to the public."