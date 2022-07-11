BDA’s Arkavati layout to get basic amenities, finally

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has given good news to the residents of Arkavati Layout who were troubled by inadequate internal drainage and drinking water system. After many years of construction of the layout, drinking water and sewage connection facility is being provided.

BDA Management Board has decided to provide drinking water and sewerage connection to Arkavati layout through water board. Around 490 crores will be paid to water board in phases for this project. It is said that Rs 80 crore would have been saved if this work had been undertaken by the BDA itself.

BDA has decided to provide drinking water and drainage system to Arkavati layout, which has been a topic of discussion and residents plea for two decades. This has given a sigh of relief to the residents who have already built a house and are planning to build a house. In 2016, a discussion was held with the water board to provide a drainage system for the layout. However, there was no consensus on the cost.

The water board itself has provided drinking water and sewerage connections to all the layouts constructed earlier by BDA. However, the water board has stepped back from taking the responsibility in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout, which was built after Arkavati layout, citing that the works were being delayed due to lack of officers and staff. Therefore, the authority itself has undertaken water and sewerage connection work in Kempegowda layout.

Over Rs 80 crores would have been saved, if the water and sewerage works were carried out by BDA itself in Arkavati Layout. Therefore, the authority has requested the water board to waive other charges including establishment fee.

In September 2003, the Bangalore Development Authority took up the construction work of Arkavati layout and issued a notification for land acquisition. A total of 3,893 acres of farmers' land was acquired for the construction of layout. The layout has been built on the land of 16 villages including Jakkuru, Sampigehalli, Thanisandra, Nagawara, Rachenahalli. In 2003, Arkavati layout was constructed and 22,000 plots were formed. At present 8,500 plots have been allotted. In the wake of the land acquisition dispute, 1,300 allotees have been given alternative plots in Kempegowda layout.

In 3,893 acres of land acquisition process illegality has taken place. The farmers approached the High Court alleging that the land owners had suffered losses due to this. The court heard the petition and ordered the abandonment of 1,089 acres of the acquired land. From this only 2,750 acres became available for the project.

Many private layouts have come up near Arkavati layout. Thus, it is difficult to construct internal drains in Arkavati layout by BDA. Thus, this work has been entrusted to the Water Board. That is why the roads have not been asphalted yet. After completion of water board works, other works will be carried out by BDA itself," said BDA Engineer member, Dr. H R Shantaraju.

The state government has approved a revised project costing Rs 5,337 crore to build the Dr K Shivaram Karant layout in 3,546.12 acres of 17 villages. It has directed the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to create a layout under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The government has already sanctioned this project. Thus, the Authority may invite tenders with the approval of the meeting. The layout formation plan should be implemented ensuring completion within the specified time frame. A 45% of the total area should be reserved for parks, civic amenities and roads. It said that 60% of the developed area should be allocated to the BDA and 40% to the landowners.

Supreme Court directed to give 150 acres to Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited. However, there are many houses left unsold in the housing projects developed by BDA. Therefore, it has been ordered that separate land for residential and commercial purpose should be looked into.