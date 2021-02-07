BEL, Italian firm sign MoU to make CQB carbines

Bengaluru: In line with the government of India's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Italian firearms manufacturing major Beretta Italy have at Aero India 2021 announced an MoU for indigenous manufacture of Close Quarter Carbine Weapons (CQB Carbines) and other small arms, required by defence and other non-defence customers.

Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing), BEL, and Carlo Ferlito, General Manager, Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. and VP Beretta Defense Technologies, signed the MoU documents on behalf of BEL and Beretta Italy.

Beretta Italy is one of the most renowned names in the defence and law enforcement sectors pioneered in producing the widest range of small firearms in the world from the most state-of-the-art facilities in the industry.