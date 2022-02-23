Bengaluru: Akshaya Patra launches vax camp for BMTC employees

Bengaluru: The Akshaya Patra Foundation is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination drive for the employees of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. This drive aims to vaccinate over 20,000 employees across bus depots in the city, including drivers, mechanics and admin staff.

The Foundation strives to address vaccine hesitancy among marginalised communities through its incentivised vaccination drives. To motivate people, every person who comes forward to get vaccinated receives pre-jab refreshments; post-jab lunch, and a Raksha Kit — a customised ration kit with groceries for 21 meal servings — all free of cost.

Each Raksha Kit consists of one kg of rice, a kilo of wheat flour, 500 gm Toor dal, 500 gm desi chana, 500 gm green moong whole, 250 gm peanuts, 200 gm turmeric powder, one kg sugar, one kg salt, a litre of refined oil and a bar of soap.