Bengaluru: At 25, she weighed shocking 108 kilos

Bengaluru: Obesity is neither a choice nor a lifestyle people want to embrace. Obesity is a serious health problem. The World Health Organization estimates that obesity kills more people worldwide than underweight.

A 25-year girl with a height of 159 cm and weighing 108 kgs was shocked when she was suddenly diagnosed with uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension one-and-a-half years back. Her blood sugar levels were so high that she needed about 15 times higher insulin more than 450 units per day as compared to other patients with diabetes.

Despite the higher insulin doses, her blood sugar remained poorly controlled thereby increasing her risk of suffering diabetes-related complications exponentially. She was unable to go to work because of her health condition and repeated hospital admissions and high cost of treatment left her financially exhausted.

Dr. Sumit Talwar, HOD & Consultant - Bariatric Surgery, General Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road said, "One-week post-surgery, the patient had lost about 10 kgs of weight and had stopped insulin and her other medications completely. She is now completely free of diabetes and does not require medicines anymore. I am expecting her to lose further weight in the coming years because of the surgery."

Highlighting the importance of bariatric surgery in such patients, Dr Talwar further added "This surgery can serve as a boon in obese patients with diabetes, uncontrolled on medications. Timely surgery is the key to prevent related complications of diabetes, hypertension, high blood cholesterol, sleep apnoea."

Dr. Goutham Kumar Mehta, Consultant – Hepatobiliary Surgery, Liver Transplantation Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, opined, "At Manipal Hospitals, we have a team of doctors including metabolic surgery specialists to pancreas transplant surgeons taking care of complex cases of type I and type II Diabetes. They further tailor medical and surgical management of diabetic patients based upon their necessities."