Bengaluru: Challenging Star Darshan campaigns for BJP candidate in RR Nagar

Bengaluru: Challenging Star Darshan campaigned for BJP candidate Muniratna for RR Nagar Assembly by-poll on Friday. Darshan joined the campaign along with BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Revenue Minister R. Ashok and Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Labor Minister Shivaram Hebbar, and Chief Minisger B S Yediyurappa's political secretary S R Vishwanath.

Sandalwood actress Amulya and producer Rockline Venkatesh also joined Darshan to campaign for Munirathna on Friday.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar met a couple of Sandalwood actors at their homes during his campaign but he did not invite them to campaign. Nikhil Kumarswamy is the other star from Sandalwood campaigning for his father's JD(S).

Darshan who started his campaign from the Yeshwantpur Railway ground was welcomed by fans with a shower of flower petals. Later the campaign wounded its way through JP Park ward, Kottigepalya and other major roads of Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

It was also reported that today's Darshan campaign violated the COVID-19 rule.

The leaders were standing side by side and waving at the people in the open vehicle. Hundreds of BJP activists and Muniratna fans were involved throughout the procession. Most of them were not wearing masks properly