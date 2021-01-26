Bengaluru: City hospital honours bike champion

Bengaluru: Surgery does not stop the strong willed in pursuing their passion! This Republic Day, Manipal Hospitals honoured Bengaluru-based Pooja Bajaj, a self-driven, ardent motorcyclist, and entrepreneur who underwent a devastating surgery in Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, and bounced back to pursue her passion.

Symbolizing that Life's On, Pooja Bajaj was back on her bike within 26 days after facing a serious accident that crushed her entire collar bone. Her surgery was done only after six days at Manipal Hospitals, and multiple titanium plates, bolts & screws cover 85% of her right shoulder. Her passionate persona is sure to inspire the youth in taking all that life can throw and having perseverance to accomplish one's dreams.

This Republic Day, Manipal Hospitals also highlighted that India has proved yet again to the world that its healthcare infrastructure is far superior and advanced than ever. Today, the country has another reason to celebrate, as the nation stands on par with the western countries in successfully developing and distributing a vaccine for coronavirus.

On this special occasion, Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals, stated, "This year's Republic Day celebration is completely different compared to the previous years. With the outbreak of the pandemic last year, it left the country rattled and hesitant to even dream of a Republic Day celebration. With the successful vaccine roll-out, today, we are delighted and honoured to celebrate our nation's progress in the healthcare infrastructure and strength to face the global pandemic."

