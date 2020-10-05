Bengaluru City hoteliers, NGOs join hands to feed hungry 

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association, Rotary Bangalore South Parade and Corona Warriors Banashankari have come together to start a community social service initiative 'Sanchigondu' (sanchi = a small sack) "one for me and one for the Sanchi," bringing out the joy of giving and protecting the dignity in receiving.

This project is inspired by a social practice in Venice where people buy one meal for themselves and pay for another one which is held in trust by the hotelier, displayed as a paid receipt stuck on the wall, and given to the needy when they walk in asking for food. It is more popularly known as "One for Me and One for the Wall".

The concept found traction with the members of Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Owners' Association who have spread the word amongst themselves. As a start, over 50 hotels in Bengaluru have come forward to implement this idea and keep a "sanchi" in their hotels, through which the meals will be donated to the needy.

P C Rao, President, Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association said, "The concept has found traction with many members of our Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Owners Association and we have spread the word amongst ourselves. We humbly feel obliged to give back to the society that has supported our businesses all the times. We are happy to serve for this cause and we look forward to increasing the number of hotels in the coming days for 'Sanchigondu'."

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to massive job loss where people who were working part-time as newspaper distribution boys, salespersons, daily wage workers, and many such occupations have lost their jobs and are struggling to meet the ends. There are also scores of students who use to pursue their education through these gig jobs.

Dr Gururaj Karajagi, President, Centre for Creative Teaching said, "We become humans when we learn to live for others, otherwise we continue to be merchants. 'Sanchigondu', a meaningful initiative should become successful, it should be replicated all over India and it should become an exemplar project all across the world. This initiative's success must emphasize the importance of giving back as much as it receives from society'."