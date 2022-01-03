Bengaluru: Cops seize 318 vehicles for curfew violation

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru city police confiscated a total of 318 vehicles for violation of curfew from December 28 to 31. A total of 31 vehicles were confiscated, including 26 two-wheelers, on the night of December 31. Since the date of the night curfew, 280 bikes, 10 autos and 28 cars have been seized.

A total of 136 vehicles have been confiscated, including 48 two-wheelers in the North-East Division a total of 57, a total of 113 including 104 two-wheelers in the West Division , 12 in North Division and 116 two wheelers and a total of 136 vehicles in the Central Division.

Tight security and prohibition was carried out throughout the city for the New Year's celebration in public places. One of the senior police officials said, said barricades were placed in more than 500 places and traffic was prohibited on major roads.