Bengaluru Couple Detained For Trafficking Drugs In Order To Live Lavish Lifestyle

Bengaluru police have detained a couple and a companion who were involved in drug peddling in order to live a lavish lifestyle. Vishnupriya 22 years old of Kothannur, her partner Sigil Varghese 32 years old of Coimbatore, and their assistance Vikram were the three individuals detained 23 years of old.



Sigil Varghese and Vishnupriya moved to Bengaluru from Kerala to pursue their academics. Vishnupriya and her lover, Sigil, were both Kothannur residents. They rented a place and started working as tattoo artists after that. However, they were addicted to drugs and desired to live a life of luxury. That's when they began to sell narcotics in order to retain their celebrity.

As per investigators, they have been involved in narcotics dealings since 2020. Various famous college students in Bengaluru were supplied drugs from Kerala and Coimbatore. The drugs were allegedly delivered to Bengaluru via Visakhapatnam. Vikram assisted in their delivery to their customers. Vikram was allegedly nabbed with 80 grammes of hashish oil in BTM Layout on Saturday.

Police entered Vishnupriya and Sigil's home after hearing his confession, collecting 12 kg of hashish oil worth Rs. 7 crore. Police carried out the raid after receiving formal information from various sources. The offender was found to be in possession of 8 crores worth of various types of narcotics. The cops are now looking at their financial transactions.