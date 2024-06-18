Bengaluru Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Amid Sexual Assault Charges

A Bengaluru court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces multiple charges of rape and sexual abuse, for an additional 14 days.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court made the decision, after which the Karnataka Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) escorted him to Parappana Agrahara prison.

The 33-year-old former MP was apprehended by a Karnataka Police team at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport upon his arrival from Germany on May 31.

Previously, Revanna had traveled to Germany on April 27, a day after the polling in Hassan. Interpol issued a 'Blue Corner Notice' to gather information on his whereabouts, based on a request from the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On May 18, a Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant for Revanna, following an application from the SIT. He was initially arrested in Holenarasipura in Hassan district on April 28. Revanna, who recently lost his seat in the Lok Sabha elections, became embroiled in controversy after explicit videos allegedly featuring him went viral on social media.

Revanna faces charges in three cases of sexual assault, including allegations of rape. These cases surfaced after pen-drives containing explicit videos purportedly involving him were circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

Following these allegations, the JD(S) suspended Revanna from the party.