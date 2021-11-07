Bengaluru: Doctors' body seeks protection for Puneeth's family physician

Bengaluru: The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) on Saturday sought protection for Dr Ramana Rao, the family doctor of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, following protests and complaints against him by late actor's fans.

Puneeth had consulted Dr Ramana Rao at the latter's clinic the day he succumbed to a massive heart attack on October 29.

The late actor's diehard fans blamed the doctor's "negligence" for the death of their star. They said the doctor failed to give timely treatment to the actor. In this backdrop, PHANA has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to provide protection to the doctor. The association also requested Bommai to make a public statement in support of doctors and boost their morale.

PHANA president Prasanna HM stated, "PHANA is deeply concerned with the way healthcare is being portrayed in the media and public following the death of Puneeth Rajkumar. While we share the grief and shock of losing an young and popular actor, the turn of events post this are sad and calls for your immediate attention,"

"We strongly oppose the attempts by the public to point fingers at the treating physicians, especially Dr Ramana Rao who did his best. After all, we know that medical profession has its limitations and saving lives is not always possible. Else, no one would be dying," Prasanna said.

Requesting CM Bommai, he said, "Kindly provide police protection to safeguard Ramana Rao and the medical professionals involved in the treatment of Puneeth Rajkumar."

The visual and social media platforms are carrying narratives blaming lack of care by the medical professionals for the untimely demise of the popular actor. He added, "This kind of judgemental and hyper critical media frenzy is creating distrust in the society besides risking the lives of the medical professionals who served the deceased."