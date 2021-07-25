Bengaluru: Doctors undertake cyclathon to protest violence against healthcare professionals

Bengaluru: Protesting violence against healthcare professionals, doctors have undertaken a cyclathon covering 400 km from Indian Medical Association, Bengaluru, to IMA, Mangalore.

The "Bridge the Gap" cyclathon has been undertaken to build a stronger connect between the public and healthcare community, they said.

Dr Justin A Gopaldas, Consultant, Critical Care Medicine, and Dr Nikhil Narayanaswamy, Intensivist, Manipal Hospitals, Jayanagar, started the cyclathon at 7.30 am on Sunday, and invited their fellow healthcare workers to join them in their journey to #savethesaviours, and reach IMA, Mangalore, by July 28.

"We are passionate about what we do as heathcare professionals, and why we do it. We endeavor to bring a fearless work environment for ourselves, and all the healthcare workers, built on mutual trust and understanding with the community.

This journey is initiated with the hope to kick start a conversation among both the public and healthcare workers to bridge the gap, and stop violence," said Gopaldas.