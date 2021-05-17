Bengaluru: Eight relief camps set up

Bengaluru: Eight relief camps have been set up in three coastal districts that can accommodate around 10,000 people, where food and other basic amenities will be made available to them.

Revenue Minister Ashoka who had chaired a meeting along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the state disaster management team and officials, said: "District administrations and police departments are on alert. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are also on alert ad will come to the rescue of people." Around 1,000 trained personnel from fire department, police, coastal police, home guards, SDRF have been deployed in the three coastal districts and they will work with coordination in rescue and relief operations.

A total of 434 men are there under SDRF, Bengaluru and Kalaburagi teams are being sent to Udupi and Mangaluru, the home minister added. Both the Ministers underlined that if the situation warrants, the state has drawn-up elaborate plans to rope in the services of ex-servicemen for rescue operations.