Bengaluru Faces Severe Water Crisis as Groundwater Hits 100% Use

Bengaluru’s groundwater dependency has reached a critical threshold, with both urban and rural districts exhausting their entire available supply in 2024, a report from the Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) reveals.

Data from the CGWB shows that Karnataka’s groundwater extraction rate stands at 68.4 per cent, placing it within the “safe” category. However, the rise from 66.3 per cent in 2023 to 68.4 per cent in 2024 signals a growing concern among experts, who caution that Bengaluru’s reliance on groundwater is unsustainable.

The Karnataka Groundwater Directorate has categorized Bengaluru’s groundwater reserves as “over-exploited” for several years. The city has been withdrawing nearly double the amount of groundwater it can naturally replenish, exacerbating depletion trends and raising concerns about long-term availability.

A significant water crisis looms over Bengaluru this summer, with groundwater levels in Mahadevapura, Whitefield, and surrounding areas expected to decline further. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has urged residents to reduce their dependence on borewells and groundwater sources.

In an assessment of water scarcity risks, BWSSB identified 80 wards and 110 villages as highly dependent on groundwater, making them particularly vulnerable to shortages. The agency has advised residents in these areas to transition to alternative water sources, including connections under the Cauvery Phase 5 Project.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasanth Manohar stressed the urgency of shifting away from groundwater reliance. “Residents in high-risk wards should prioritize moving to Cauvery water connections,” he said. “The Cauvery Phase 5 Project has significantly increased water availability and offers a more sustainable solution to Bengaluru’s growing demand.”

With the city’s population expanding and groundwater reserves under pressure, officials and experts are calling for stricter water conservation measures. Rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, and improved urban planning are among the strategies being suggested to address Bengaluru’s escalating water crisis.