Bengaluru: Free medical checkup for women cops

Bengaluru: On the occasion of the International Women's Day 2022, Specialist Hospital organised a free medical check-up for all women police personnel across five police stations under Bangalore East Police limits, over two days. They will undergo thorough medical check-up including pap smear, mammography, blood test and consultation with the dermatologist, nutritionist and physiotherapist. In addition, Specialist Hospital will organise a motivational talk session for its women staff on Wednesday. Amisha Sethi, popular author and model, winner of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2021 and ACP Kavitha MC, Traffic, Bangalore East will deliver motivational talks on their life's journey, struggles and achievements.

Commenting on the initiative, Kavitha said, "By nature of work, police personnel especially from the traffic division, irrespective of gender, undergo severe stress and can have medical issues caused from being exposed to the elements. Very often they are on the roads for several hours during the day manning peak hour traffic. This initiative by Specialist Hospital is a welcome and much appreciated one as it gives our women personnel a sense of inclusiveness. This medical check-up will also help identify at an early stage any issues that our personnel may be facing, so that suitable treatment, if required, can be initiated immediately."

Speaking at the inauguration, CEO and Director, Specialist Hospital, Dr Shafiq A M said, "This initiative gives us the honour to be able to serve the police personnel, who have always been tirelessly serving the public in Bengaluru. At Specialist Hospital, we have always recognised women and respect the significant contribution they bring with them. In fact, over 60% of our doctors, nurses and administrative staff are women, which seamlessly gels with the overall theme of this year's International Women Day – Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow. India has witnessed a sea-change over the last few years, with women occupying leadership positions across industries and the medical sector is no exception. We have also organised motivational talks for our women staff to help them aim at even higher pinnacles of success."

As part of Women's Day Celebrations 2022, Specialist Hospital will also be conducting special self-defence classes which will be co-ordinated by Gladiator Boxing Academy, Bangalore.