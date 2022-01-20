Bengaluru gets aerial advertising service

Bengaluru: Wish to display your love in the air? The opportunity for such a desire has come true for the people of Bengaluru.

Yes, Bengaluru now has aerial advertising, an opportunity to take your love to the sky. Akar Advertising in association with Aerial Works Aero LLP, brings to you a service that gets your message sky-bound and delivers messages to loved ones.

A medium, which is available only abroad, has reached Bengaluru. A new opportunity to greet loved ones, promote products and brands. The service can be used to promote ads of an organization. In addition, the service can be used to promote various products, brands and publicise political content. The service would feature personalised messaging, letter banners and aerial billboards of different sizes.

CEO of Akar Advertising Sharan Makhija said the service could be used to communicate to people in targeted locations. It is an extremely impactful medium and will generate a high level of recall.

Research has shown that aerial advertising is very effective as compared to any other medium. "Next time you think of dedicating a message to your loved ones or promoting your brand, aerial advertising seems to be an innovative and an ideal option," says Capt. Murali of Aerial Works Aero LLP.