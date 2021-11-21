Bengaluru gets 'Clean City' award; Biocon chief says it's the biggest joke

Bengaluru: In the "Swachh Survekshan 2021" conducted by Ministry of Housing and Urban Development of Government of India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was awarded the first rank as 'Fastest Mover' Mega City. However, this invited ridicule from Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw who described the honour as the biggest joke, as the civic department has failed to keep the city clean.



President Ram Nath Kovind gave away 'Swachh Survekshan Awards-2021' at a ceremony held in New Delhi. Apart from Bengaluru, seven other cities in the State, namely Hubballi-Dharwad, Mysuru, Mudhol, Hosadurga, Krishnarajanagara, Kumta and Piriyapatna bagged awards in clean city category.

In a tweet, biopharmaceutical company chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw stated: "BBMP wins award for 'keeping Bengaluru clean' . This is the biggest joke on us citizens. A municipality who has failed to keep our city clean for decades wins the award? Citizens need to hold them accountable with rallies."

She added, "India's Cleanest State, City, Town For 2021 Declared. Here Are The Winners - I doubt Bengaluru can hope for such an award as it has become a garbage and pothole ridden city."

Several people from the city flooded the social media by sharing photos of pothole ridden roads and black spots in their vicinity. They expressed their displeasure over civic authorities' apathy towards keeping the city clean.