Bengaluru Heist in Broad Daylight

Bengaluru: In a daring daylight heist, two individuals on a motorcycle managed to snatch away a hefty sum of Rs. 13 lakh that was stashed inside a parked BMW SUV near Sarjapura. What's more, this act of theft was captured in its entirety by a vigilant CCTV camera.

The brazen theft transpired during broad daylight, taking place right beside the sub-register's office in Sompura near Sarjapura. Subsequent to the crime, a formal case has been duly lodged, and the Sarjapur Police Station is diligently investigating the matter to bring the culprits to justice.

The surveillance footage of the incident, now under scrutiny, depicts an individual shattering the window of a BMW X5 and surreptitiously making his way into the vehicle to pilfer a substantial sum of cash. The BMW in question is reportedly registered under the ownership of a certain Mr. Babu, a resident of Anekal Taluk in Bengaluru.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of parked vehicles and possessions within, especially in areas as densely populated as Sarjapur. With an ongoing investigation underway at Sarjapura Police Station, law enforcement authorities are working to solve the case, ensuring that such audacious crimes do not go unpunished.