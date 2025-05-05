Live
- Fire breaks out at SBI admin building in Sec’bad
- Rs 1.5 cr donated to SV Annaprasadam Trust
- Electric Vehicles to Performance Cars: Top Car Launches in May 2025
- Bengaluru Man Arrested for Harassing Woman Near Ecoworld Tech Park
- NEET-2025 held peacefully across 190 centres in state
- Hyderabad, Get ready For The Most Awaited Event of the Year - Miss World 2025
- West Bengal Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose in Shocking Domestic Violence Incident
- One platform for all electoral services, EC to launch ECINET
- GMC to conduct PGRS today
- Nitin Gadkari to visit state today
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Harassing Woman Near Ecoworld Tech Park
A 32-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly harassing a woman near Ecoworld tech park.
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly harassing a woman near the Ecoworld tech park in southeastern Bengaluru.
The accused, identified as K. Srikanth, an employee of a private company, was taken into custody by the Marathahalli police on Sunday. According to reports, Srikanth and an accomplice, both riding a motorcycle, allegedly groped a 26-year-old woman around 11:40 p.m. on April 30 while she was returning home from work.
The victim reported the incident to her family and later filed a complaint with the police. Investigators registered an FIR and examined footage from over 200 CCTV cameras. They tracked the suspects using the motorcycle’s registration number and route.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), Shivakumar Gunare, urged citizens to report similar incidents without fear. He encouraged victims or witnesses to contact the nearest police station or reach out directly to his office at 9480801084.