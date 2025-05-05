  • Menu
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Harassing Woman Near Ecoworld Tech Park

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly harassing a woman near Ecoworld tech park.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly harassing a woman near the Ecoworld tech park in southeastern Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as K. Srikanth, an employee of a private company, was taken into custody by the Marathahalli police on Sunday. According to reports, Srikanth and an accomplice, both riding a motorcycle, allegedly groped a 26-year-old woman around 11:40 p.m. on April 30 while she was returning home from work.

The victim reported the incident to her family and later filed a complaint with the police. Investigators registered an FIR and examined footage from over 200 CCTV cameras. They tracked the suspects using the motorcycle’s registration number and route.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), Shivakumar Gunare, urged citizens to report similar incidents without fear. He encouraged victims or witnesses to contact the nearest police station or reach out directly to his office at 9480801084.

