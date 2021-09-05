Bengaluru: Man murdered in bar brawl, two arrested

Bengaluru: A 49-year-old man has been killed in a bar in Basaveshwaranagar here.



The deceased has been identified as Balaji, a resident of Manivilas Garden, in Basaveshwaranagar. The accused are identified as Mahesh, 40, a resident of Sannakki Bayalu, working as writer with a BBMP contractor and his friend Nagaraj, 35, of Puttanapalya, a flower decorator.

Balaji was a civil contractor and was running an old age home at Kengeri. As per preliminary investigation police said that Balaji and his friends Chikkanna and Suresh partied at Horizon bar on Thursday till 9 pm. Balaji went to the cash counter to pay the bill. At the same time Mahesh too rushed to the counter to pay the bill at night curfew was about to begin. Both Balaji and Mahesh got into a heated argument over who should pay first. Balaji reportedly slapped Mahesh and the bar staff intervened and asked both of them to go out and settle the issue.

Balaji and his friends came outside and stood near a shop.

Meanwhile, both Mahesh and Nagaraj went to Balaji and again got into argument. Mahesh took his helmet and hit hard on Balaji's head leading to his death. Mahesh and Nagaraj escaped from the spot.

Basaveshwaranagar police nabbed the duo on Friday evening.