Bengaluru: MEG & Centre to plant 2,500 saplings

Bengaluru: Trees are an integral part of the cantonments across the country. In an era of increasing demand for infrastructure development, cantonments blessed with large open spaces are home to large and wide varieties of trees, some a few hundred years old. Cantonments are rightly referred to as the lungs spaces.

"MEG & Centre in fact has trees that date back to 1860s. The trees at this Centre are looked after and cared for with as much zeal and care as one would with toddlers and infants. Every year MEG & Centre has been adding more trees in the campus thereby doing our bit to the betterment of ecology. The type of trees in the MEG campus varies from Jamun, Gulmohar, Rain tree to Mango, Tarmarind etc. There are Rain trees which are about 160 years old and some Peepals that are about 200 years old," the release stated.

Accordingly, this year too MEG & Centre is carrying out the tree plantation drive in concert with BMRCL and BBMP. During this drive 2500 saplings of various kinds of trees will be planted over 15 days.

Tree Plantation Drive Van Mahotsav 2020 at MEG & Centre was set rolling by Brig T P S Wadhawa, Commandant MEG and Centre in the presence of Vijay Kumar, Deputy General Manager, BMRCL and Ranganath Swamy , DCF, BBMP.