Bengaluru: Metro rail weekend services resume from today

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Sunday announced that metro train services in Bengaluru will be available on all days from 7 am to 8 pm, starting from Monday.

This announcement came a day after the Karnataka government further relaxed lockdown restrictions and lifted weekend curfew.

In a statement, BMRCL said, "the trains will operate at a frequency of every five minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday. The frequency will either be increased or decreased on weekends depending on the number of passengers."

Earlier, BMRCL operated on weekdays from 7 am to 6 pm and suspended operations on Saturdays and Sundays due to the weekend curfew. On Saturday the government announced relaxation and also allowed public transport including buses and metro trains to function with 100% occupancy.

BMRCL also urged passengers to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior (CAB) and cooperate with staff.

"Commuters are requested to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior of wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

The commuters are also requested to cooperate with staff of BMRCL in following the rules in the fight against the spread of COVID-19," the statement further said.